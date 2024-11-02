President Myriam Spiteri Debono has left on her first official visit to London.

The president will be going to several hospitals where Maltese patients are receiving treatment to visit with them.

There she is also scheduled to meet with officials from the Puttinu Cares Foundation and the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

She will also visit the Embassy of Malta in London.

The president will be accompanied by her husband, Anthony Spiteri Debono, as well as officials from the Office of the President and the Malta Community Chest Fund, including Chairperson Sina Bugeja.

The delegation is expected to return to Malta next Thursday.

Francis Zammit Dimech will serve as acting president while Spiteri Debono is overseas.