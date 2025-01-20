President Myriam Spiteri Debono is in Rome where she will have a private audience with Pope Francis on Friday and also call on Italian President Sergio Mattarella and the Grand Master of the Knights of Malta Fra John T. Dunlap.

She will visit the Vatican's Ambulatorio Madre di Misrericordia clinic and the Bambino Gesù paediatric hospital, which receives several Maltese children and Maltese medical students.

During the visit the president will visit an exhibition on Maltese artist Antonio Sciortino at the Circolo Culturale Dante Alighieri and meet members of the Maltese community in Italy.

The president will later travel to Poland for the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The president will be joined by Foreign Minister Ian Borg.

Francis Zammit Dimech is Acting President.