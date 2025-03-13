The sports field belonging to the Kordin Correctional Facility will be available for use by Paola residents free of charge, the government announced Thursday.

In a statement, it said the arrangement follows an agreement being signed between the local council and the prison’s management, presided over by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

Commenting on the agreement, the minister said the initiative was a way for Correctional Services Agency to “give back to society in the best possible manner, through sports.”

Paola mayor Jason Silvio described the agreement as a “wise step”, saying he "appreciated” that the request from the council for use of the field had been immediately accepted and that the community would 'start reaping its benefits.”

"It is commendable that every entity, regardless of its operations, gives something back to the residents”, the Labour mayor said.

Officials signing the agreement. Photo: DOI.

Correctional Services Agency CEO Chris Siegersma, meanwhile, stressed the importance of sports, which he said helped keep people away from “harmful habits” while highlighting that the agreement would promote physical activity among residents.

Prison officials and local councillors were also present for the signing.