Publisher's concerns about the floundering book industry in Malta will be addressed in a 5-year strategy that is currently being compiled, the National Book Council said on Tuesday.

This comes after several publishing houses publically called on the government to assist the "critical" industry, citing rising costs and closing bookshops as the chief issues hindering the industry's success.

While publishing houses said they appreciated initiatives by the council, more often than not, prizes and funds are rarely directed at publishers, without whom the industry cannot survive, they said.

In reaction to the statement, the book council acknowledged the challenges and concerns faced by publishers and is committed to improving its operations in order to address them.

"Earlier this year, the NBC engaged leading consultancy firm KPMG to draft a five-year strategy for 2025-2030. The recent concerns raised by local publishers and PEN Malta will be integral to this strategy," they said.

The council is hosting two workshop sessions: one for publishers on Friday, 26 July, and another for authors and other stakeholders on Monday, 29 July.

"All relevant stakeholders have been invited to participate in these workshops, where they can freely discuss concerns and suggest improvements for the industry. Those unable to attend can still provide input during the public consultation phase for the strategy," the council said.

"The NBC believes this strategy will provide a concrete, pragmatic, and accountable path forward, ensuring decisions are data-driven and comprehensive. It is crucial for all stakeholders to participate so their voices are heard and considered."