As I embarked on my journey as a candidate to represent residents in the Gżira local council, I have had the privilege of engaging with many residents during home visits.

These interactions have provided me with valuable insights into the pressing issues facing our community, chief among them being the lack of planning that plagues our locality. This is the result of the government’s disregard of our quality of life and the failure of the national authorities to act in the national interest.

Gżira, like many urban areas, has been undergoing constant development in recent years. While development can bring progress and prosperity, it must be balanced with careful planning and consideration for the well-being of residents. Unfortunately, what we have witnessed is a reckless disregard for proper planning by the government and its political acolytes, leading to a myriad of issues that directly impact the lives of Gżira residents.

One of the most concerning consequences of haphazard development is the pervasive threat to public safety. Residents live in constant fear that buildings may collapse, endangering lives. This may sound as an exaggeration but we have all heard in the news of incidents which occurred in our locality, including when a scaffolding and part of a building collapsed earlier this year.

This fear not only undermines our sense of security but also takes a toll on the mental health of the local community, contributing to heightened anxiety and stress among residents.

Moreover, the relentless construction and urbanisation have transformed Gżira into a cacophony of noise, depriving residents of the peace and tranquillity they deserve. Imagine trying to go about your daily life with the constant din of construction machinery and traffic echoing outside your window.

It’s not just an inconvenience; it’s a serious quality-of-life issue that affects our overall well-being. It is clear that the national authorities are toothless and are unable to carry out proper enforcement. The inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia has shown systemic failures in this regard as well as a lack of accountability.

To add insult to injury, the lack of proper planning has resulted in tangible financial losses for residents. Many have invested hard-earned money in photovoltaic panels, only to have efforts thwarted by development. The increased height of neighbouring buildings has cast shadows over solar panels, rendering them inefficient and nullifying investment. This is not just a matter of lost money; it’s a failure of governance.

While planning may not fall directly within the remit of local councils in Malta, it’s imperative that we advocate for greater community involvement and empowerment in the decision-making process.

Across other EU member states, local councils play a pivotal role in shaping urban development and safeguarding the interests of residents.

It’s time for the government to stop taking away responsibilities from local councils and instead empower them and engage with them in a professional manner in the planning process, not just for the sake of it or to complete a checklist. The government has effectively muzzled local councils and this is unacceptable.

As a new local council candidate representing the Nationalist Party in Gżira, I am deeply committed to fighting injustices and championing the interests of residents.

I refuse to stand idly by while our community suffers the consequences of negligent governance and short-sighted policies. I will be a strong and unwavering voice for Gżira residents, advocating sensible planning solutions that prioritise safety, sustainability and the well-being of our community.

Together, we can hold our government accountable and demand the attention and action our community so desperately needs. Let us work hand in hand to build a brighter future for Gżira, where thoughtful planning and genuine community engagement pave the way for a thriving and harmonious neighbourhood.

Last but not least, I appeal to my fellow residents of Gżira who may be hesitant or disillusioned about participating in the upcoming local council elections. I understand your frustration of feeling disregarded by the authorities. However, your vote can see positive change take root in Gżira.

Let’s stand together and make our voices heard loud and clear on June 8 to send a message to the government and the authorities that we deserve better.

Aaron Caruana is a new PN candidate for the Gżira local council.