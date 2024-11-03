The Puttinu Classic Motor Show, held last Sunday at the Burmarrad Group facilities in Marsa, attracted hundreds of classic car enthusiasts and supporters. The event raised €11,400 in donations, all of which will go directly to Puttinu Cares, supporting individuals and families alike currently facing cancer treatment and other serious health challenges.

The show featured a wide range of classic, vintage and modern vehicles, drawing in large crowds who came together not only to appreciate the cars and trucks on display but also to contribute to a worthy cause. The atmosphere was filled with genuine fun, and attendees had the opportunity to get up close with some rare and beautifully restored cars.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone who attended and supported the Puttinu Classic Motor Show. The incredible donation amount of €11,400 speaks volumes about the community’s commitment to helping those in need,” said Mario Gauci Jr, director of Burmarrad Group.

“A heartfelt thank you goes out to all the attendees, partners, sponsors and our hardworking Burmarrad Group team and volunteers who ensured everything ran smoothly, from set-up to crowd management. Their commitment to creating a safe and enjoyable experience for attendees made the event both memorable and impactful.”

The funds raised will directly benefit Puttinu Cares, assisting with accommodation, treatment costs and support for families who are battling illness. Burmarrad Group looks forward to further supporting Puttinu Cares and other charitable initiatives in the future.

You can see snippets of the event by clicking on the following link: https://bit.ly/4hnJdTr.