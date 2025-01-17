A previously abandoned area in Qajjenza in Birżebbuġa has been turned into the locality's first community garden.

In a statement, the Environment Ministry said that several trees and shrubs were planted as part of the project and that several ramps were installed to make the garden accessible for all.

Some 200 metres of walking paths were installed in the garden, as well as play equipment for children made from recycled tyres and plastic.

“Qajjenza is a highly urban area that never had a recreational space, and today it has its first garden. And it will not be the only one, as we have other projects planned for the Qajjenza area," Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said.

"This project is another clear example of how we can transform urban spaces to be more sustainable for the community. In this case, over a thousand families living close to this area will benefit from it. These initiatives form part of a wider plan to beautify our country and create open spaces, both small and large, in every locality."

Seventy-five per cent of the material used in the project is "fully sustainable", the ministry said.