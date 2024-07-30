The Ite ad Joseph Band of Qala will today hold its annual concert, Qala Band in Concert, as part of this week’s celebrations marking the feast of St Joseph. The concert, to be held in Qala parish square, will be under the direction of Mro Mark Gauci.

Following long hours of preparations, the band will perform a varied selection of music, from classical to modern works. These include A Million Dreams, words and music by Benj Pasik and Justin Paul, arranged by Michael Brown; I Feel Good by James Brown, with an arrangement by Lorenzo Bocci; What a Wonderful World, words and music by G.D. Weiss and B. Thiele, arranged by L. Pusceddu; Edelweiss (from the Sound of Music), words by Oscar

Hammerstein, music by Richard Rodgers, with an arrangement by Jerry Nowak; and L-Aħħar Bidwi f’Wied il-Għasel by Paul Abela, arranged for wind band by Wayne Bartolo.

This year, the band committee will inaugurate a new flag by Cettina Theuma and Josephine Gatt and painted by George James Cutajar Zahra. The band also bought 70 new musical stands to be inaugurated during the concert.

In addition, the committee is currently refurbishing the club’s main hall, co-financed by the NGO Assistance Scheme.

The event is supported by the Gozo Ministry, the Cultural Heritage Directorate and the Qala local council.