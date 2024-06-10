In a remarkable display of environmental stewardship, the Eko Skola committee members of Gozo College Rabat Primary School organised a clean-up activity at Ramla Bay. The initiative saw the enthusiastic participation of parents and grandparents, who joined forces with the young environmentalists to clean up the picturesque bay.

The event, aimed at promoting environmental awareness and conservation, was a resounding success. Armed with gloves, trash bags and a strong sense of duty, volunteers meticulously scoured the beach, collecting litter and ensuring the area remained pristine for both locals and tourists to enjoy.

Students, along with their parents and teachers, about to release rehabilitated loggerhead turtles at Ramla Bay.

Adding to the day’s excitement was the release of three rehabilitated loggerhead turtles – Liam, Eva and Daisy – back to their natural habitat. The turtles had been cared for by Nature Trust.

The success of the clean-up activity and the release of turtles were a testament to the commitment and hard work of the Eko Skola committee as well as the supportive community of parents and grandparents under the guidance of teachers Jesse Mercieca and Sue Ellen Attard.

Their collaborative effort not only helped to preserve the beauty of Ramla Bay but also highlighted the critical role of education and community engagement in fostering a sustainable future.