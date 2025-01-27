A leading European think tank has listed Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality Rebecca Buttiġieġ among 40 European young personalities who are distinguishing themselves in various sectors from politics to the sciences.

The list was published in Brussels by the Friends of Europe organisation, which every year identifies young people who are distinguishing themselves in their respective careers and in the process contributing towards the European identity.

The Labour Party congratulated Buttiġieġ, saying this was a remarkable achievement for her and an honour for Malta and the party. which had consistently promoted young people.

Buttiġieġ was the Cabinet's youngest member when she was appointed a parliamentary secretary in 2022.

She said that this prestigious honour motivated her to continue working, through politics, for the benefit of the people and country.