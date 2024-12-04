Il-Ħaġar cultural centre in Victoria is offering a collection of works depicting the mystery of the Annunciation by European masters spanning from the late Gothic period through the Renaissance and Baroque era with the support of numerous institutions, but mainly GBK Malta Ltd, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

‘The Annunciation: The Itinerary of Hope through Iconography’ offers the opportunity of appreciating 40 depictions of the visit of Archangel Gabriel to the Virgin Mary until January 12.

Some of the works being exhibited at Il-Ħaġar in Victoria under the theme of ‘The Annunciation’.

These works, produced with various media and hailing from as far back as the mid-15th century, include anonymous productions, but also the names of well-known artists, including Federico Barocci, Nicolas Beatrizet, Sébastien Bourdon, Giuseppe Bossi, Jacques Callot, Adriaen Collaert, Cornelis Cort, Lucas Cranach, Bernardo Daddi, Albrecht Dürer, Pietro Liberi, Lino Mannocci, Carlo Maratta, Alessandro Mochetti, Chrispijn van den Broeck, Maarten van Heemskerck and Michael Wolgemut.

More of the works on display.

All works are reproduced in the accompanying catalogue – Il-Ħaġar GEMS No. 32 – together with articles and studies by Mgr Joseph Farrugia, Don Michele Falabretti, Can George Frendo, Lino Mannocci, Don Angelo Pede, Vittorio Sgarbi, Dr Mark Sagona and Bishop Anton Teuma.

The exhibition is open between 9am and 5pm, seven days a week. Entrance is free.