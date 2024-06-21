People with memories and photographs of the Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum are being encouraged to come forward and share them as part of a new project aimed at enriching storytelling at the heritage site.

Heritage Malta, in collaboration with the Memorja Project at the National Archives, is calling on individuals to share their insights and experiences about the Hypogeum, especially from the period before the 1980s, as part of a project that seeks to map the impact the site has left on visitors over the years.

"These contributions will not only enhance the historical record but also provide a unique perspective on the cultural importance of the Hypogeum. Individuals who have photographs related to the Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum are encouraged to participate as well," Heritage Malta said in a statement on Friday.

With owner approval, Heritage Malta will make copies of any photographs brought to be included in their archival collection.

"Whether you visited the site decades ago, lived nearby, or have family ties to the area, your stories are invaluable. Your input is worth gold!" they said.

The Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum is a unique underground burial complex dating back to between 4000 and 1500 BC.

This Neolithic wonder, carved from living rock, showcases the remarkable craftsmanship of Malta’s ancient inhabitants.

Discovered accidentally in 1902, the Hypogeum was one of the first sites in Malta to be listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

It stands as a testament to the island’s rich prehistoric heritage.

Anyone with memories or information about the Hypogeum can contact Heritage Malta by calling 23954353 or 21691595 during office hours (Monday to Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm) or by emailing info@heritagemalta.org.

There is no deadline for submissions, and participants can choose to be interviewed or submit their stories in writing.