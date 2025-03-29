A 31-year-old man, who was charged with breaching six sets of bail conditions, was granted bail on Saturday morning after admitting to the charges, pending sentencing.

Juanito Jimenez from Ħamrun was arraigned before Magistrate Ann Marie Thake after he was spotted at McDonald’s in St Julian’s when he should have been at home due to a court-imposed curfew.

The man was accused of breaching four sets of bail conditions imposed by the Criminal Court in December 2020, July 2021, August 2022, and December 2024. He also breached a further two sets of bail conditions imposed by the Court of Magistrates in July 2019 and May 2020.

Jimenez, who had a total of €120,000 in deposits and guarantees, pleaded guilty to all the charges brought against him.

During the submissions on whether the man should be rearrested, the defence argued that by virtue of the amendments introduced in 2021 amending the consequences a person faces when defaulting on bail conditions, the court can exercise discretion and decide against the forfeiture of all bail deposits and order imprisonment.

The lawyer also highlighted that the man, who is a self-employed contractor, had been working for days at a site in Swieqi and had gone to eat.

The defence also argued that the man was facing proceedings before the Drug Offenders Rehabilitation Board and has been registering progress in his life.

The prosecution and defence reached a plea bargain deal, and the man was fined €50 for each bail decree breached. The court also ordered the forfeiture of €500 from each bail deposit.

The man was granted bail against a €500 deposit and a €2,000 personal guarantee until the court delivers judgment.

Inspector Joseph Xerri prosecuted.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud appeared for the accused.