A crane lowers rescuers to the car at the bottom of the cliff.

Police and rescuers from the Civil Protection Department are trying to recover a man trapped in the wreckage of a car which crashed down the cliff at l-Aħrax, near Mellieħa, on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at about 8am when the car crashed onto the rocks at the bottom of the cliff, near the sea.

The man inside is believed to be still alive.

No further information was immediately available.

The difficult rescue operation underway on Tuesday morning.

Rescue boats seen at the foot of the cliff at L-Aħrax. Photo Mal Bell.