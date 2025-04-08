Property prices in the last quarter of 2024 were 5.2% higher than the same quarter in 2023, according to the Residential Property Price Index (RPPI).

The National Statistics Office said that during the fourth quarter of 2024, the Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) stood at 165.22, an annual rise of 5.2 per cent when compared to the corresponding quarter of 2023.

In the same period, the Apartments Price Index and the Maisonettes Price Index stood at 165.34 and 157.53, registering annual increases of 5.0 per cent and 5.2 per cent, respectively.