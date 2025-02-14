Developments in Europe and beyond are compelling many EU nations to significantly increase their defence budgets. Malta, too, is seeing a growing political consensus that the country must urgently boost its national defence spending.

However, while this consensus may stem from the belief that more money automatically leads to enhanced national military capabilities, the relationship between defence spending and military effectiveness is not as straightforward as it might seem.

For Malta, a small island strategically positioned in the centre of the Mediterranean Sea, straddling major maritime routes, an increase in defence spending does not guarantee a stronger military force or better preparedness for the threats and challenges we face.

While defence investment is crucial, it is the efficient allocation and strategic focus of military resources that truly matters. As Malta grows more dependent on mainland Europe for essentials like food, raw materials, energy and internet connectivity, we must ensure our military focuses on the most pressing security and defence threats.

A common misconception is that higher defence spending directly translates into improved defence readiness. This is not always the case. Many countries with substantial defence budgets struggle with inefficiencies, poor resource management, or lack of strategic direction. Simply pouring more funds into defence can result in increased spending on equipment and personnel without corresponding improvements in military effectiveness.

In Malta’s case, we have seen over the years a disproportionate allocation of resources to paramilitary or civil roles, such as limited border management operations, search and rescue and fisheries control, at the expense of maintaining and developing core military capabilities.

The growing involvement of the armed forces in civil tasks, while essential to our nation’s peace-time safety, has diluted its focus on purely military objectives. Traditionally, the primary role of our defence force was to safeguard Malta’s sovereignty through maritime surveillance, border patrols and key point protection.

However, as the force took on more civil duties, including those supporting law enforcement, its core military mission and readiness were compromised. The focus on civil roles has come at the expense of the military’s ability to perform essential defence functions effectively. While some peace-time civil roles may be necessary, they should not overshadow the defence force’s core military functions.

This shift toward civil duties stemmed from a rather insular view of our security and defence priorities. There was an assumption that, despite following a policy of active neutrality, Malta could count on larger, militarily capable friendly nations to come to our aid in times of crisis.

Any increase in defence spending should be strategically directed toward enhancing Malta’s national military capabilities, aligning with both our present and future defence needs. This includes investing in overseas high-level command and staff training for senior officers to cultivate senior military leadership and strategic vision as well as acquiring modern asymmetric defence technologies and specialised systems to address Malta’s specific defence challenges.

Ultimately, Malta’s defence strategy must prioritise capability-building over mere budget increases. While more funding is essential, it is the quality of investment – in equipment, personnel and training – that will determine our military’s effectiveness in the uncertain future we face. The focus should return to strengthening our military’s readiness for defence roles, ensuring that civil responsibilities do not undermine national security and defence.

To conclude, an increase in defence spending must be more than just a financial commitment – it must be a strategic investment in capability building that guarantees enhanced military effectiveness. Malta’s immediate defence capabilities depend not only on how much is spent but on how wisely those resources are directed.

Shifting the focus back to military missions will be key to ensuring our defence forces are well-equipped to protect and defend our country in a rapidly evolving and deteriorating security environment.

David Attard

Colonel David Attard is former deputy commander of the Armed Forces of Malta and a graduate of the Joint Services, Command & Staff College, UK.