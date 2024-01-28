What is good design? That is a question that has been asked many times – and the answer is simple. Good design is one that marries form and function – and is effective and efficient in fulfilling its purpose. But while the answer is simple, achieving good design is complicated and rare – which is why excellent design should be acknowledge and rewarded.

The TOP BUILD Awards is the brainchild of Jade Bøye, Head Designer and Project Director at BØYE Designs and Projects – inspired by her personal experiences with supplier challenges, and through her conversations with clients, Bøye wanted to create a platform that simultaneously acknowledges industry leaders while promoting a culture of best practice and a customer-centric approach.

Held last year, the inaugural edition of the TOP BUILD Awards was a success – quickly transforming the awards into a symbol of progress and commitment to excellence. The second edition, held this year, followed in the footpath of the first edition, with the aim of honouring the finest home and commercial décor suppliers on the island and encouraging industry players to up their game. The customers are also a primary consideration – and the TOP BUILD Awards aim to assist customers in making informed choices, thus transforming the process of decorating a space into a pleasant, enjoyable and thrilling one.

The TOP BUILD Awards gala evening.

The TOP BUILD Awards are chosen through a public vote as well as by a panel of expert judges who will assess the top nominated suppliers. This year’s edition marked a significant milestone, as more than 65,000 votes from the public were cast – and on January 20, the 16 winners were announced during an awards ceremony.

TOP BUILD Awards – 2024 winners

Best bathrooms: Satariano

Best tiles: Pitre’

Best apertures: Finestral

Best beds: Mattress Collection

Best Kitchens: C.Fino and Sons

Best over-all furniture: Joinwell Fxb

Best office furniture: Dino Fino

Best appliances: Crosscraft

Best outdoor: The Atrium

Best vinal, parquet and laminate flooring: R Living

Best lighting: ESS

Best feature walls: Dino Fino

Best curtains and blinds: B4 Textiles

Best pools: Paradise Pools

Best garden centre: Derek Garden Centre

Best home accessories: The Atrium