Two streets just outside the bastions of Victoria, Gozo, are being linked by a junction that is expected to considerably ease traffic congestion in the heart of the town, the Gozo Ministry said on Tuesday.

Works are under way on a junction linking Triq ta’ Wara s-Sur and Triq l-Imgħallem.

"Once completed, this project will considerably ease traffic congestion in the centre of Victoria," Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said during a site visit.

He said the new arrangements will be especially useful for those going and coming from Żebbuġ and Għasri.

He also pointed out that works have started on Triq Ġorġ Pisani to ease traffic pressure on Victoria by those travelling to and from Marsalforn.

The ministry did not say when the work will be completed.

A section of the works near Victoria, Gozo.