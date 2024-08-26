The annual live concert Rock in the Forest is returning to Chateau Buskett for another lively edition on August 31.

“This year’s event promises to deliver a great live rock experience performed by a team of 14 talented musicians in a unique setting,” says event founder David Perotti.

“We’ve worked on a great setlist for this year’s edition to suit all ages and tastes.”

Performers within the festival range between 18 to 60 years of age.

“Good music knows no barriers or age gaps,” affirms Perotti. “There’s a great mix of classic and contemporary songs including some classic ‘anthems’ which are sure to get the audience dancing and joining in.”

Perotti says the forest-like setting at Buskett makes for an idyllic environment and contributes towards the unique atmosphere that Rock in The Forest provides.

This year’s line-up features the Rock in the Forest ‘resident’ band, which includes newcomer Max Paget (guitars), Mario Saliba (guitars), Georgius Mifsud (guitars/vocals), Clifford Smith (bass), Sergio Bellizzi (keys), and Kristina Perotti and Franco Aloisio on drums and percussion. Jeanelle Newell, Sarah De’Marco, Simaria Galea and David Ellul Mercer will be on vocals.

“This year we are thrilled to be joined by local celebrity musicians Wayne Camilleri (guitars) and well-known vocalist Mikaela,” continues Perotti.

“I’ll also be making a very small appearance on stage but that’s all I’ll say at this point.”

This year’s beneficiary will be YMCA, with last year’s proceeds going to support Cystic Fibrosis Fundraising Malta.

The anticipated annual concert is taking place at Chateau Buskett.

Asked why it is important for Rock in the Forest to have this philanthropic slant, Perotti says this started out as a means of attracting a larger audience but transformed into an opportunity for everyone involved to feel a greater sense of purpose.

“The idea to include the philanthropic element was introduced some 10 years ago to generate broader interest in the event and attract a wider audience. I believe this has worked but also gives the team great satisfaction knowing that the show supports a worthy cause,” Perotti explains.

“Rock in the Forest has therefore evolved into a popular, fun, fundraising event. We are very careful to keep costs as low as possible (all musicians perform free of charge) to make a meaningful donation after the show.”

Located in Malta’s only wooded area, Chateau Buskett was built on the site of an old hunting lodge dating back to the era of the grand masters.

While most people choose to stand, drink and dance close to the performers, those who wish to sit and dine can pre-book tables and chairs, catering for a variety of group sizes, that are spread out on terraces that fan out from the stage.

The woodland itself is lit up for the occasion. Amid the glowing trees and lengthening shadows, one will feel as though transported to a refreshingly cool festival deep in the nature of a northern European forest.

Rock in the Forest is taking place on August 31 at Chateau Buskett in Rabat. Doors open at 7.30pm. The event is co-hosted by YMCA and supported by Festivals Malta. The on-site bar and restaurant will be open all evening. While general standing space is available, early bookings for those who would like a table is advisable. Diners can book a table by sending a private message on the RockinTheForest Facebook Page or by e-mail to krisper01@outlook.com.