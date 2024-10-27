Just four months have passed since last June’s local council elections, but things have since been moving fast, with local councils in Malta and Gozo promptly springing into action. This “roll up your sleeves” mindset is highly significant, confirming the enthusiasm and determination of many new mayors and councillors as they work closely with their experienced, re-elected colleagues.

Getting into top gear and establishing a resourceful rhythm is the road ahead for many councils, most of them already renowned for their creativity and willingness to achieve the special target of excellence.

Achieving the standards set by some of the best local councils within the European Union is a prerequisite. Emulating their successes has to be one of the major aims during this five-year legislature. Such achievement can only be endorsed if the communities they serve feel satisfied with the services provided, efficiency levels, innovation, and commitment to offering a reliable first-point-of-contact to all their residents.

Local and regional councils cannot do this on their own steam. Improved communications and procedures as well as the provision of the latest technologies, equipment and facilities can only be the result of a joint venture involving the Central Government, Local Government, and the Local Government Division in harmony with all councils. An organised and transparent system will go a long way towards identifying issues and implementing solutions in consultation with residents who, no doubt, are the ones who know best how services can be improved and attuned to their daily needs.

As the first point of contact, mayors, councillors and their dedicated staffs must be highly aware of the need for a better synergy with their residents when it comes to implementing local projects, affecting essential reforms, and seriously seeking innovation. We have committed ourselves to be there with them and for them, by way of assisting local and regional councils through professional expertise, providing the relevant funds, and streamlining the exchange of ideas and procedures. Much has been achieved in this way, and much more is possible in the service of those who, after all, voted for the winning electoral manifesto.

It is why local councils need to see their work as a responsibility rather than a burden to carry. Rolling up their sleeves is part of the precious process of paying back the trust that voters have invested in them. Dedication will not only consolidate their commitment and sense of leadership, but it will also trigger more ideas and more initiatives for the benefit of their communities.

This also means a commitment to the electoral manifesto that got them where they are. Electoral pledges are there to be implemented. The Central Government is highly aware of its electoral pledges, many of which have already been implemented, with the rest already in or about to be in the pipeline. The same mentality needs to mellow within the local government sector as it looks ahead to five more years of progress and embellishment in our towns and villages.

While new challenges will not lack, the good prospects are plentiful. A well-knitted community of elected representatives, local government authorities, NGOs and residents will inevitably lead to a refreshing, new chapter in the ongoing story of Maltese local government.

At the risk of being accused of attempting to re-invent the wheel, local councils would do well to dig deeper into their history, their unique culture, their traditions, sports, skills and trades by way of offering new initiatives for the public – local residents, neighbourhood visitors and tourists – to appreciate and enjoy. Innovation is a must if we are to avoid tedious repetition or sub-standard presentations. A leap in quality is highly desired, abetted as it will be with new and existing funding schemes as well as professional and logistic support.

For many local and regional councils, the successful activities and initiatives of the past form the basis of what can be done even better, such as bringing to the fore off-the-beaten-track localities. The Cottonera and its suburb of Kalkara as well as various others in Malta and Gozo provide the perfect example. So much has been done and so many targets have been met, all forming a catapult to even better achievements.

Turning dreams into reality is our shared objective. A sense of duty and dedication will see to that, always for the benefit of our localities and their residents.