The administration of a parish in Rome has been assigned to the Diocese of Gozo following an agreement with church authorities in Rome.

The Parish of St Ignatius of Antioch in the Lo Statuario area of Rome, close to Via Appia Nuova. has a history of having Gozitan parish priests within its ranks, the Gozo diocese explained in a statement.

Fr Anthony G. Caruana takes over as parish priest at St Ignatius parish in Rome.

Last Sunday Mgr Paolo Ricciardi, auxiliary bishop of Rome and Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma led a mass to mark the start of services by new parish priest Anthony G. Caruana, from Xagħra and his deputy Fr Andrew Grima, from San Lawrenz.

Thanks to the agreement with the Gozo diocese the Rome parish will serve as a base of Gozitan priests who are in Rome on studies or for services.

Also celebrating the mass were the former bishop of Cagliari Mgr Giuseppe Mani, Mgr Ġużeppi Attard who was parish priest in the parish for 30 years and a number of Gozitan priests currently in Rome.