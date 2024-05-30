The Occupational Health and Safety Authority has ordered a contractor to remedy various irregularities at a site after a photo appeared on social media showing a man working at the edge of a tall building without any safety gear.

The property in Ta' Xbiex.

The authority said its inspectors had visited the property in Ta' Xbiex and found several irregularities including that related to a danger of falls from height. It did not say what the other shortcomings were.

The authority urged members of the public who see spot at places of work to contact it at 2124 7677 or 9949 6786 or email ohsa@ohsa.mt.