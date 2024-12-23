More than 120,000 people flocked to Salini National Park to enjoy a blend of holiday cheer and environmental education during the Christmas in the Park event, striking the perfect balance between festive entertainment and sustainability awareness.

This event was organised by the Ministry for the Environment and Energy with the participation of various entities within the same ministry.

The park’s main attraction was the illuminated pathway, where visitors could explore and seek information on endangered creatures in a novel and interactive way. An area in the park was transformed into the Enchanted Forest, featuring various lighting effects for families to enjoy as they strolled through the area. Visitors also had the opportunity to engage in sustainable crafts, explore the potting shed and greenhouse, navigate a maze, and participate in other educational games.

This year’s Christmas in the Park, which took place between December 8 and 22, also including the nativity scene and Santa’s Grotto, as well as live performances by local artists, bands, and children’s choirs.

People enjoy themselves at the Salini Park Christmas events.

Minister Miriam Dalli said, “We are committed to maintaining and creating quality open, green spaces that are accessible for everyone. Public events such as Christmas in the Park are encouraged since they bring people together to spend quality time with their loved ones while also learning about sustainability.”

“It is truly gratifying to see so many families and children participating in the activities we organise.”

