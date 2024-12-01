­­­When it comes to selecting a school for their children, every parent knows there’s so much more to consider beyond academic education. Indeed, school is where a child learns how to fulfil their potential and become thoughtful, resilient, assertive and compassionate citizens.

Shaping its vision around this enormous responsibility, San Andrea School makes the most of its picturesque location in Mġarr to redefine education. Through cutting-edge technology, a nurturing environment and a holistic approach, the San Andrea ethos values every child and prepares them to face the future with confidence.

Stephen Briffa, Director for Education

“We believe schools should adapt to cater for the current needs of the students, not the other way around,” says Stephen Briffa, recently appointed to the new role of Director for Education at San Andrea. “Today’s students face unique challenges and this, coupled with the constant instant gratification of social media, can weaken a child’s resilience,” Briffa explains.

San Andrea’s forward-thinking approach counters this through positive discipline and practical applications of its motto: Reason, Respect, Responsibility. “We guide students to admit their mistakes, helping them understand their reasons behind their actions and how to make things right,” Briffa says, adding that the school offers further encouragement with Student of the Month certificates and SPHERE Awards. “We want to shape citizens who are respectfully assertive, who believe in themselves and can speak up without arrogance.”

Besides their emotional and social growth, the school also prepares students for life beyond academia. As the first school in Malta to introduce classroom desktop computers in the 1990s, and later to move fully online during the pandemic, San Andrea is at the forefront of educational innovation – and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a key focus in training tomorrow’s workforce. “We know employers seek those with 21st century skills regarding technology and AI. San Andrea students learn these key skills to help make them future-proof in an ever-changing world,” says Briffa.

Wellbeing is another central aspect of the San Andrea ethos, he shares, with counsellors, a planned nurture room and even Bear, the school’s therapy dog, supporting students. “Apart from a counsellor and a play therapist, as from this scholastic year we have appointed coordinators in charge of wellbeing and pastoral care, assisted by the PSCD teachers, class tutors and grade tutors.”

Christopher Schembri, Head of Senior Sector

Christopher Schembri, Head of the Senior Sector, highlights how San Andrea fosters creativity and a love for learning. “We connect all aspects of student life holistically, creating spaces where everyone contributes towards the same goal,” he explains. “Through investment in training, as well as networking with other schools and NGOS, we ensure that, together with our main partners – the parents – we have a strong, common vision to see that our children are engaged and inspired to pursue lifelong learning.”

Parents are integral to the school’s mission, with regular communication ensuring they are active stakeholders. San Andrea takes pride in being a Parent-Foundation School, reinvesting all tuition fees back into learning resources and staff development.

With this parental support, San Andrea encourages learning beyond the classroom, Schembri continues. “We promote opportunities to learn both locally and abroad, such as through our recent collaboration with a school in French Guadeloupe and via the EU’s Erasmus+ programme.”

Relationship-building is crucial to giving every child the best start in life, he goes on. “Our strategy is relationships, relationships and relationships – not necessarily in that order!” smiles Schembri. “We want to know students by name and give them an individualised experience, and we strive to create a lifelong bond with them, where we proudly celebrate every individual’s success beyond their time at the school.”

San Andrea’s mixed-ability and coeducational model has been central to its success for over 30 years, emphasising inclusivity. “Not all students excel academically, and that’s okay. We ensure every student has the skills to flourish in areas they enjoy,” says Schembri.

Initiatives such as personalised learning activities equip students with diverse needs with life skills such as cooking, budgeting and navigating public transport. San Andrea also invests in extracurricular activities and a summer school, offering everything from drama and arts to sports and even catechism classes on-site across its three neighbouring, yet self-contained, blocks. Thus, the school reduces logistical challenges for parents, builds community and ensures a smooth transition through every stage of a student’s scholastic journey.

While outdoor learning – from gardening lessons to exploring Malta’s countryside on the school’s doorstep – brings students to nature, San Andrea’s mission to be a vibrant, inclusive community extends to fostering critical thinking through its Philosophy for Children programme, which San Andrea will shortly be introducing. Students can also explore their creativity via the expressive arts, with plans to use the school’s multi-purpose hall for both sports and arts training opportunities for students with industry professionals.

Johanna Gatt, Head of Early and Middle Sector

The groundwork for academic and personal success begins from the first day of school, confirms San Andrea’s Head of Early and Middle Sectors, Johanna Gatt. “We see every child as a masterpiece. Our job is to help them discover their potential, treating each child with dignity and respect.”

Here, the school emphasises the importance of its motto once again, teaching young children to reason, question, respect others and take responsibility for their actions. “Students start school as a small child, still discovering the world and who they are, and we guide them through their continuous discovery from the age of two until senior school. And throughout, our ethos is the air that we breathe and the energy that drives everything we do at San Andrea,” she concludes.

