The village of San Lawrenz will celebrate the feast of its patron saint on Sunday, August 11.

On Saturday, eve of the feast, the translation of the relic will take place from the Eucharistic chapel to the parish church at 6.30pm. It will be led by Għarb archpriest Mgr Trevor Sultana. Mgr Sultana will concelebrate sung mass at 7pm. Għasri parish priest Can. Edward Vella will deliver the homily.

The St Joseph Band of Għajnsielem will give a concert on the main square at 9.30pm.

There will be synchronised fireworks display at 11.15pm.

The titular statue of St Lawrence was made in Marseilles by Galliard et Filles.

On Sunday, feast day, masses will be said at 5.30, 7, 11am and 6pm. Bishop Anton Teuma will celebrate Pontifical Mass with homily at 9am. The Levita Laurentius choir and orchestra will be under the baton of Mariella Spiteri Cefai.

Solemn vespers will be led by Mgr Noel Saliba at 6.45pm. La Stella Band will play the titular hymn A San Lorenzo Levita e Martire (verses by Luigi Billion and music by Mro Giuseppe Giardini Vella), followed by a concert at the main square at 7.30pm.

The procession with the statue of St Lawrence, led by Mgr Saliba and accompanied by the Victory Band, will leave the church at 7.30pm.

On Monday, August 12, the San Lawrenz community will celebrate Jum ta’ Radd il-Ħajr lil Alla.

Parish priest Anthony Bajada will lead a concelebrated mass at 7pm. The Te Deum will be sung.

San Lawrenz village was originally known as Ta’ Ċangura, a personal name or nickname, after which the main street of the village is named. A chapel dedicated to San Lawrenz in the village is documented as early as the late 16th century. San Lawrenz was cut off from Għarb and established a separate parish on March 15, 1893. Dun Salv Portelli, who hailed from the village, was the first parish priest.

Five years before, he and the villagers had set themselves the task to replace the small chapel by a new spacious church. The foundation stone of the present church was laid on October 17, 1888, and it was consecrated on September 26, 1897.