Restoration works at the parvis of Sannat parish church are currently under way.

Tiling works and a new lighting system on the church façade have been completed. Stone statues adorning the church have been lowered to have their pedestals reconstructed, while the balustrades surrounding the parvis are being replaced by ones made of hard stone (tal-qawwi).

The project is being carried out as part of an initiative by the local council in collaboration with the Gozo curia and the church administration and financed by the Gozo Ministry.

Meanwhile, the pedestal of St Joseph and the walls supporting the stairs next to the pedestal are also being reinforced. The restoration and funding of this work are being taken care of by the parish.

Workmen carrying out works on the church parvis in Sannat.