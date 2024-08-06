Updated 12.25pm

An elderly man who went missing at Għadira Bay on Tuesday morning died soon after he was pulled out of the sea.

The 72-year-old Mellieħa resident went to sea on a small dinghy at Għajn Zejtuna to board a bigger boat anchored in the bay but did not appear to have made it, sources said.

An army helicopter, police and Civil Protection personnel were deployed around the bay to search for him.

His empty dinghy was found adrift and he was spotted in the water shortly after.

A Red Cross rescuer attempted to administer CPR but the man had died.