The second volume of a publication focused on Malta’s largest home for the elderly has been launched.

Memorji minn San Vinċenz de Paul, authored by Professor Raymond Mangion, revisits anecdotes and stories of residents who lived in the home across the years.

In so doing, it sheds light on the way the lives, traditions, and culture of Maltese society have developed.

The book features various words and phrases which have fallen into disuse, stories about lives in the Second World War and of trades that have been lost to the passage of time.

The book was launched at the Luqa-based home in the presence of parliamentary secretary for active ageing Malcolm Paul Agius Galea and Lydia Abela, a lawyer and the wife of Prime Minister Robert Abela. Some of her relatives were interviewed for the book.