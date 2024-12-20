Building on the record-breaking achievement of the longest Christmas log last year, the staff at Sir M.A. Refalo Sixth Form in Gozo have once again come up with a philanthropic initiative. This year, the staff and students joined forces to bake a large number of cookies that are being sold for €2, with all proceeds going to the annual L-Istrina charity event.

The students and staff are visiting all schools in Gozo to encourage students to purchase these cookies.

They are also reaching out to local shops and the public to promote this cause.

Anyone wishing to contribute to this noble cause and enjoy a delicious treat can visit the Sixth Form premises during school hours.