Sicily has given its go-ahead for Malta to develop its second interconnector aimed at bolstering the island’s network connection with mainland Europe.

This formal approval - known as the Intesa Finale - marks an important milestone for implementing the interconnector, known as IC2.

Interconnect Malta said in a statement on Thursday that the last step in the Italian application process is the final authorisation of the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security.

Earlier this year, MASE concluded a consultation process with a positive outcome, Interconnect added.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli welcomed the development: "The second interconnector is an important enabler of our electricity vision, aimed at achieving a sustainable energy future by increasing the share of renewable energy, thereby advancing our nation’s decarbonisation ambitions".

The project will double Malta’s current electricity interconnection with the European network.

It includes the installation of a122-kilometre, high-voltage alternating current electrical cable interconnection, including a 99-kilometre submarine cable.

IC2 is co-financed by the EU under the European Regional Development Fund 2021-2027.