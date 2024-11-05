Siġġiewi’s local council wants Infrastructure Malta to prioritise widening two country roads that connect the town to Mqabba.

In a motion approved on October 28, the council resolved to petition the Transport Ministry and CEO of Infrastructure Malta to widen Triq ta’ Bur il-Kbir and Triq l-Imqabba, saying peak hour congestion is leading to unsustainable traffic volumes there.

The two roads have traditionally served as a countryside route connecting Siġġiewi to Mqabba and Żurrieq. But in recent years they have become an alternative route for commuters seeking to avoid peak hour gridlock on main thoroughfares.

Siġġiewi councillors say when the roads get busy, motorists are forced to cede to oncoming vehicles and sometimes reverse in order for traffic to continue flowing.

In the motion, councillors noted that Infrastructure Malta had previously upgraded two other rural roads that connect to Triq ta’ Bur il-Kbir and Triq l-Imqabba – Triq it-Tiġrija and Triq ta’ Ħal Farruġ.

The agency had already carried out technical studies required to upgrade the two country roads and discussed the idea with the previous local council, councillors said. It should now prioritise those roads projects, they said.

Councillors have also said they intend to ask MPs who represent the sixth district to push for the works to go ahead.

The sixth district is represented by MPs Ryan Callus (PN), Jerome Caruana Cilia (PN), Rosianne Cutajar (PL), Roderick Galdes (PL) and Silvio SchembrI (PL).

The motion was proposed by Siġġiewi mayor Julian Borg (PN) and seconded by the party’s three other councillors, deputy mayor Ryan Cachia and councillors Francine Farrugia and Charles Vassallo.