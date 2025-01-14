Former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil will address the monthly vigil held by Repubblika in Valletta to demand justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The vigil is held on the 16th of every month, recalling the Caruana Galizia car bomb murder on October 16, 2017.

The NGO said it was urging all those who hold democracy dear to attend and show their opposition to the prime minister's plan to stifle the people's right to request magisterial inquiries and his plan to lift criminal liability for civil servants acting in the course of their duties.

"One cannot have a proper democracy unless the law is equal to everybody. And one cannot have a democratic government if the institutional mechanisms that reveal, stop and punish those who abuse their political powers are removed," the rule of law NGO said.

"It is clear that Robert Abela wants to forgive the corrupt and he wants to create a legal environment where the corrupt need not worry that anyone will ever stop them," it said.

The vigil will be held on Thursday at 6.30 pm opposite the law courts and the Caruana Galizia makeshift memorial.

The NGO pointed out that Busuttil had been the first to demand an inquiry about the corruption unveiled in the Panama Papers.

Other speakers on Thursday will be Repubblika president Vicki Ann Cremona, #occupyjustice activist Martina Farrugia, activist Robert Louis Fenech from Moviment Graffitti and Repubblika activist Manuel Delia.