The number of people registering for employment in February stood at 1,096 - 55 more than in the same month in 2023, the National Statistics Office said on Friday quoting data provided by Jobsplus.

Most age groups saw increases in registered unemployment levels. Men accounted for 68.5% of total registrants while females accounted for the remaining 31.5%.

A year-on-year drop of 28 people and three people was recorded among those registering for work for 21 to 52 weeks and for over one year, respectively. On the other hand, the number of people registering for work for under 21 weeks increased by 86.

In February, the number of people with a disability who were registering for work decreased by five when compared to the previous year, reaching 228. Men accounted for 77.2% of total registrants with a disability.

Most people seeking a job sought occupations as clerical support workers, with the respective proportions standing at 21.1% and 41.3%.