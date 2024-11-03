From Wednesday, November 6, The Malta Book Festival at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta’ Qali will see authors, publishers, booksellers and other book-trade professionals come together to chat to the islands’ booklovers. This year’s theme #bindingworlds reflects both the physical process of creating a new title from idea to shelf, and the way a book can hold a whole world within its pages, offering readers an adventure in another time, place or planet.

Two international literary superstars are heading to the festival, including Irish author Paul Lynch, who’ll take to the stage with journalist Emma Mattei. Together they’ll delve into the themes of his novels, including Prophet Song, with which he won last year’s Booker Prize.

The cover of Paul Lynch's Booker Prize winner.

It’s a thought-provoking novel charting a normal family’s misfortunes as a contemporary European society descends into totalitarianism. Chillingly plausible, it warns us not to take our liberty for granted.

Anthony Horowitz, the British author and screenwriter, best known for his Alex Rider young adult spy novels is also appearing throughout the week. Festival visitors are invited to join him for an intriguing evening entitled ‘Cracking the Case’ as he talks about his illustrious career in crime fiction, offering a rare opportunity to explore the mind of a master storyteller.

He’s also running a storytelling masterclass, sharing insights into the writing process, plot and character development, dialogue and more. It’s just one of a series of workshops and masterclasses which also includes bookbinding, illustration and sports writing.

Horowitz will also be talking to children about his journey to fame and what fuels his imagination. He will be joined on stage by award-winning comedian Steve Hili, who promises to convince the author to reveal some well-kept secrets alongside his best advice.

Famous author Anthony Horowitz will be another important guest. Photo: Anna Lythgoe

Hili, as part of Bouncy Zebra Theatre Company, is also presenting mischievous in-your-face theatre based on Terramaxka Prize- winning books.

“Statistics show there is a bit of a reading crisis in Malta, and we want to get children to realise that the powers that are unleashed by books are incredible!” he says. “Reading is a universe that is just waiting to be discovered!”

“The Supercharged Story Slam for primary schoolchildren is the story of who turns into ‘Awesome Book Girl’ every time she reads a book. She has to battle the Evil Wiper who is on the rampage in the village, wiping every book in sight. She needs a book to get her powers back so, with the help of her best mate Bookworm, she decides to get one from the mind of a conveniently placed author,” smiles Hili. “It’s high energy, silly and lots of fun! Our bookwork is literally in a worm costume and can’t bend over!”

Comedian Steve Hili will be joining Anthony Horowitz on stage. Photo: Victor Patrascan

Equally boisterous is The Great Imagination Heist for secondary schoolchildren. “It is the story of four schoolmates who have to write a story by the next day for a school project,” Hili continues. “In a desperate attempt to get a good mark, they decide to steal a story from the brain of an author. However, the author they chose was too famous and they realise everyone will know where this story came from. Then as panic sets in, they realise their own adventure is as wild a story as they come!”

Stories – and information – can be brought alive by illustrations and it’s fitting therefore that the Malta Community of Illustrators are launching their 2024 annual at the festival to highlight the best recent work of Maltese illustrators and designers and showcase Frank Schembri, an illustrator on iconic Maltese children’s books, and Moira Zahra, whose work ranges from expressive visual narratives to playful compositions.

Il-Beżżul Bieżel’s Miss Ħuta

The 66 illustrations by 44 talented illustrators include The Little Prince by Francesca Grech and Siren’s Song, an original hand-printed single-block lino print of a diver and a mermaid by Luca Pisani. Greener Future, a drawing by Marie Claire Grima, depicts a woman who evokes the goddesses of our neolithic heritage, seen snoozing among trees as she dreams of the future, while an image of Miss Ħuta is taken from the satirical comic-based newspaper Il-Beżżul Bieżel (which, now a year old, will be on show at the festival too.)

Although politically-neutral, Il-Beżżul Bieżel addresses local and foreign affairs, cultural issues and contemporary characters; and the idea of the ‘polymath’ illustrator – an artist who is not merely a drawing machine, but observes and provides social commentary too – is explored at a Malta Community of Illustrators panel discussion, ‘The Role of Contemporary Illustrators’.

Greener Future, a drawing by Marie Claire Grima

Other events include the book launch of John A. Bonello’s Maltese translation of The Three-Body Problem by Faraxa Publishing in collaboration with the China Cultural Centre in Malta. It’s a critically acclaimed, multi-million-copy-selling science-fiction phenomenon by Liu Cixin China’s most beloved science fiction author. Against the backdrop of China’s Cultural Revolution, an alien civilisation on the brink of destruction sees a signal from earth and plans to invade: should humans fight the invaders or welcome these superior beings to help fix this corrupt planet?

Other talks include a look at the UM Library Archives and its rare books collection with Matthew Cuschieri and, from Katja Zahra Camilleri, an overview of festa programmes. Giving us a glimpse into both the celebration of religious feasts and also transport, advertisement, music and more over the years, they’re a rich resource of Melitensia.

An illustration by Marisa Attard for Malta Community of Illustrators annual.

It seems there’s something for everyone, whatever your reading and story preferences: the sky’s the limit. Where will you let the Malta Book Festival take you first?

The Malta Book Festival is on from November 6 to 10 at Ta’ Qali’s MFCC.