The Malta Ornis Committee on Wednesday approved proposals for a spring hunting season for turtle dove.

The FKNK hunters federation said the committee, formed of representatives of the government, hunters and ornithologists, had approved its proposal for a "Turtle Dove Hunting & Research Project" to be conducted by traditional trapping methods from 21 April to 4 May 2025, both days included.

There will be a total national bag limit of 1500 birds.

Earlier on Wednesday a court turned down a request by BirdLife to stop the vote, arguing that turtle dove is endangered and the hunting season breached EU laws.

The FKNK said that due to time constraints, its proposals on hunting from seagoing vessels, bird ringing regulations and the review of certain fines and penalties were deferred to the next Ornis meeting.