The government committed a crime against democracy when it pushed through parliament a bill removing the people's ability to seek magisterial inquiries, and when it also approved a motion censuring a member of the Opposition, PN leader Bernard Grech said on Wednesday.

He was speaking outside parliament, his voice almost drowned by a nearby Repubblika protest, shortly after the House approved a controversial bill which restricts the way how people can request magisterial inquiries.

Bernard Grech speaking outside parliament on Wednesday.

The government's actions were fascist, Grech said, and showed that it was afraid of the truth.

"This is a government which wants to hide the truth, because the truth shames it," he said.

Grech said the PN remained committed to restoring the people's rights once it was in government, while retaining non-controversial elements of the bill - which includes the right to information to victims.

Grech also slammed the government for moving and approving a motion of censure against Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina after remarks he made in the Chamber last month about the Speaker.

The Opposition walked out of the Chamber during the vote as it had done two weeks ago when the motion was debated.

Grech said the government's motion was an attack on the Opposition and the people it represented.