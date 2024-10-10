St Thomas Hospital has just announced the launch of new Artificial Intelligence-assisted breast cancer screening services that promise to significantly improve diagnostic accuracy.

By integrating AI-powered software into the Qormi hospital’s Breast Clinic's diagnostic suite, St Thomas now offers a more reliable way to interpret breast mammograms and ultrasounds.

The AI software works alongside expert radiologists to help identify early-stage breast cancers.

The technology uses algorithms to automatically highlight suspicious areas of the breast - drawing them to a radiologist’s attention

A recent Swedish study published last year in The Lancet Oncology journal found that AI-assisted mammogram readings identified 20% more cancers than traditional double readings performed by two radiologists.

Importantly, this improvement in detection rates did not lead to an increase in false positives, making AI-assisted screening both efficient and reliable.

The announcement by St Thomas Hospital comes as Malta marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month throughout October.

Kristen Buhagiar, Medical Director at St Thomas Hospital, said more than 1,000 patients are checked for breast cancer and other related diseases at STH every year.

“We are proud to introduce AI-assisted screening technology, which aligns with our commitment to provide the highest level of care for our patients.

“By leveraging AI, we can offer faster, more accurate results, ultimately improving early detection and saving lives,” Buhagiar said.

“Our Breast Clinic screens around 1,000 patients each year, and this new AI tool allows our team of three consultant radiologists to focus more on patient care while ensuring even greater precision in diagnosis”

Comprehensive breast health services at St Thomas Hospital

The Breast Clinic at St Thomas Hospital, part of the Radiology and Imaging department, offers comprehensive diagnostic, surgical, and support services, with a focus on both cancerous and non-cancerous breast disease.

With the integration of AI, the clinic continues to lead the way in breast health care, providing patients with the most advanced technology and compassionate care.

The clinic’s breast imaging services include:

Digital Mammography: A specialised low-radiation X-ray test used to detect abnormalities such as cysts, calcifications, and tumours. Digital mammography allows radiologists to assess the images immediately, with lower radiation doses and fast results.

A specialised low-radiation X-ray test used to detect abnormalities such as cysts, calcifications, and tumours. Digital mammography allows radiologists to assess the images immediately, with lower radiation doses and fast results. Tomosynthesis: An advanced form of mammography that captures multiple images of the breast to create a detailed 3D image, improving the detection of both benign and malignant changes.

An advanced form of mammography that captures multiple images of the breast to create a detailed 3D image, improving the detection of both benign and malignant changes. Ultrasound: Used in young women and those with dense breast tissue, ultrasound scans are often employed alongside mammography to assist in diagnosis and improve cancer detection.

Regular screening is essential for early breast cancer detection, especially for women over the age of 40, and annual mammograms are strongly recommended for those with a family history of breast cancer.

St Thomas Hospital is dedicated to providing innovative healthcare solutions and ensuring the highest standards of medical care.