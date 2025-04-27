Following the success of the last edition of the STEP Malta Conference in 2022, FinanceMalta has announced it will be sponsoring this year’s conference, scheduled to take place on April 28 and 29 at the Hilton Malta.​

​Organised by Bentley Trust Malta, the STEP Malta Conference is a premier gathering for professionals in the fiduciary, legal and financial sectors, organised by the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and attracting professionals in the trust and estate planning sector.

The two-day conference, themed “The Demands on a Modern Fiduciary: Navigating Generational Shifts and Wealth Preservation”, will be addressed by several Maltese and international speakers who will discuss the evolving role of modern fiduciaries and topics revolving round generational wealth transfer, compliance updates and the integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors.

The programme will also include topics such as wealth management strategies for the next generation, updates on trust legislation and case law, the implementation of the EU’s anti-money laundering (AML) directives and risk assessment and the role of artificial intelligence in trust management.​

“The STEP Malta Conference is another prime example of how Malta can be a melting pot of ideas and discussions as experts from all over the world will convene here to discuss the latest trends in wealth management – a very important pillar in our financial services sector. This explains FinanceMalta’s support to this event,” Graziella Grech, Chief Operating Officer of FinanceMalta, said.

A study published last year by PWC had shown how despite the significant challenges faced by the local asset and wealth management industry, namely increased compliance expenses, inflation, market volatility and fluctuating interest rates, 90 per cent of respondents intend to continue operating in Malta, citing the island’s reliable service provider ecosystem, approachable regulatory environment and cost-effectiveness compared with other EU jurisdictions.

“This explains why sponsoring this event aligns perfectly with our mission to continue supporting initiatives that enhance Malta’s reputation as a reliable and thriving hub for financial services,” Grech added.

In 2024, Anthony Cremona, private client partner at Ganado Advocates, Malta was re-appointed chairman of STEP Malta. He currently represents the Malta branch on the STEP Europe Regional Committee.

Cremona said: “I am delighted to invite professionals and thought leaders to STEP Malta’s upcoming conference. This timely event will address the evolving landscape of fiduciary services, where the expectations on trustees, lawyers and advisers are being reshaped by globalisation, technological change and a significant generational transition in wealth ownership.

“In a world where the concept of wealth is expanding beyond financial capital to include legacy, purpose and sustainability, the modern fiduciary must not only preserve assets but also understand and respect the shifting values and aspirations of new generations. Our conference aims to offer practical insight and strategic guidance on these challenges –bringing together leading experts to share their perspectives and foster dynamic discussions.”

He added: “This event also underscores the strength and reach of STEP globally. With over 21,000 members in more than 100 jurisdictions, STEP continues to set the benchmark for excellence in trust and estate practice. Our international network allows us to draw from a rich pool of expertise, while fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing across borders. The stellar line-up of speakers is testament to this.”

