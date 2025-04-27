The following are the main stories in Sunday's newspapers.

All newspapers on Sunday lead with the funeral of Pope Francis, which on Saturday drew hundreds of thousands of mourners and world leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

The Sunday Times of Malta separately reports that HSBC will select its preferred bidder by the end of spring, with Hungarian bank OTP now seemingly out of the race.

Malta Today reports that Transport Malta has approved a parking facility built by WT Global, despite not having the necessary planning permit.

Kullħadd additionally reports that Sunday marks the beginning of the PL's programme of events marking Workers' Day.