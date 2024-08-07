The MSE Equity Price Index rose by 0.19% to 3,816.527 points on Wednesday, driven by gains in MIA and BMIT. Eight other equities closed unchanged as trading activity in local equities amounted to €0.16 million.

Malta International Airport plc moved 1.7% higher to an eight-month high of €6.00 over six trades amounting to 20,000 shares. Last week, the board of directors declared a net interim dividend of €0.06 per share, which is double the interim dividend paid in 2023. The dividend is payable by not later than Friday 13 September 2024 to all shareholders as at the close of trading on Tuesday 20 August 2024.

BMIT Technologies increased by 0.6% to the €0.332 level on a single deal of 20,000 shares. On Tuesday, BMIT published its interim results covering the six-month period ended 30 June 2024. The net profit for the period was €2.21 million, 16% less than the €2.63 million reported during the corresponding period in 2023 as the additional income from managing the mobile network towers was offset by additional depreciation and amortisation charges as well as increased finance costs.

Bank of Valletta held the €1.63 level on a single deal of 3,000 shares.

Mapfre Middlesea traded flat at the €1.33 level as 3,740 shares changed hands.

Simonds Farsons Cisk closed unchanged at the €6.85 level on two trades amounting to 2,500 shares.

Also among large companies by market capitalisation, GO held on to the €2.96 level on two trades totalling 625 shares. GO will publish its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024 this Friday.

PG and Main Street Complex both held the €1.81 and €0.34 levels respectively over trivial volumes.

Similarly, property-related equities AX Real Estate plc and Malta Properties Company plc both closed unchanged at the €0.456 and €0.33 levels respectively on muted activity.

The RF MGS Index remained relatively unchanged at 3,903.262 points, in spite of the spike in sovereign bond yields on Wednesday. In particular, the German 10-year bund yield surged above the 2.25% level after hovering below 2.1% last Monday.

Similarly, the US 10-year treasury yield trended above 3.9% after dropping below 3.7% in the previous days.

Elsewhere, today, the deputy governor of the Bank of Japan stated that interest rates will not be hiked whilst markets are so volatile. Last week, the Bank of Japan raised its key interest rate and signalled further tightening in the upcoming months, which culminated in Japan’s main equity index, the Nikkei 225, falling by about 13% last Monday, the largest daily fall in almost forty years.

This report contains only public information and is not to be construed as investment advice or an offer to buy or sell securities.