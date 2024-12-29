We bid goodbye to 2024 with a feeling of gratification at having made it another action-packed year for the benefit of persons with disabilities, their families and carers. We look back at it only by way of burgeoning further on with changes and reforms in a sector that deserves our constant attention and dedication.

The achievements of 2024 are the result of an ongoing strategic plan aimed at ensuring and, where necessary, implanting equality and inclusivity in Maltese society.

Maltese and Gozitan persons with disabilities are today the beneficiaries of many measures and decisions pledged in the Labour government’s highly successful 2022 electoral manifesto Malta Flimkien. But more is in the pipeline as we enter what promises to be another eventful year.

It is not easy, in this restricted space, to list all that has been achieved and implemented in the past 12 months, but a brief look at some of the most important events in the disability and voluntary sector will help show what the future can provide. Promises kept and guarantees of further reforms and adjustments are in themselves evidence of this government’s intentions for a sector that, hopefully everyone agrees, goes beyond any political opportunism.

The first three months of this year were replete with benefit-laden events that have made life easier for the Maltese community of persons with disabilities and their families. An agreement with the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and the Victim Support Agency (VSA) last February paved the way for a more robust and rapid support to persons with disabilities who fall victims of discrimination.

In so doing, a simplification process in the Aġenzija Sapport’s Empowerment Scheme application was implemented to provide financial assistance to enable persons with disabilities to purchase equipment that would allow them to lead a more independent life within their home and locality.

March saw the introduction of a new law against sterilisation, aimed at consolidating women’s rights, including, of course, women with disabilities. VAT was also exempted on essential accessibility equipment for persons with disabilities bought by NGOs.

A new scheme for ‘More Inclusive Communities’, designed to assist applicants with the execution of a project or initiative to build stronger communities, was launched. While seeking to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to thrive, it focuses on the involvement of young men and women, adults, senior citizens and/or disabled people to come together for a project/initiative that addresses the National Disability Strategy or the National Strategy for Volunteering. Making a real difference to the local community is among its major prerequisites.

April was a particularly active month. A third group of nine persons with disabilities were presented with a certificate after attending sessions offered by Aġenzija Sapport as part of the ‘Way to Work’ programme during the previous six months. Six other graduates followed later in the year. The course is expressly intended to prepare persons with disabilities for employment by focusing on independent-living and other skills needed at the workplace.

Another activity in April was an art exhibition at the Auberge de Castille as part of the VB ArtBeat project which promotes the artistic skills of children and young persons with disabilities. Supported by The Malta Trust Foundation, the project was funded through the scheme for voluntary organisations (VOPS).

From art to sport, a new, top-quality bocci pitch was inaugurated in Dingli for use also by persons with disabilities thanks to an agreement with Special Olympics Malta. Two agreements followed involving the Lands Authority and Aġenzija Sapport for the formal acquisition of new premises in Paola and the Department of Active Ageing and Community Care for persons with disabilities to be entitled to their services of nurses and Commcare carers, physiotherapy, podiatry, and occupational therapy.

May, June and July kept the pace with previous months with the inauguration of a Community Hub at Rabat and a residence in Qrendi for Aġenzija Sapport transitory services, a unique first payment of compensation to long-forgotten Thalidomide victims, a new collective agreement with the UĦM for 600 Aġenzija employees to benefit from better salaries and conditions, and the launching of a multi-million ‘Inspire’ project – Ċentru Stubbs – that will offer independent-living programmes, specialised daycare and a respite centre.

In July, International Leprosy Mission director Brent Morgan heaped praise on Malta for removing a law to eradicate any discrimination connected with leprosy. The new year will see more legislative changes to help create a new and more rapid compensation system in reported cases of discrimination over disability. August followed up with the funding of assistance dog training (€15,000) and the Summer Intensive Course (€160,000) in Gozo. A new social measure was introduced to make sure persons suffering from hidden disabilities like fibromyalgia, ME and autism, also qualify for state aid.

The last quarter of 2024 maintained the same frantic rhythm.

From the initiation of a new Aġenzija residence project in Kirkop and an increase (from €500 to €750) in tax credit to parents of children with disabilities, to reforms in personal assistance and the issue of sexuality and persons with disabilities. A seven-per-cent increase was registered in the number of working Gozitan persons with disabilities.

Two highlights in the voluntary sector were the inauguration of a project to establish a central base with the details of persons offering some of their free time to voluntary work, and a €500 tax credit to enterprises which make donations to voluntary organisations in the social, environmental and animal sectors.

Certainly a good year, but we commit ourselves to even greater achievements in the new one.

Julia Farrugia Portelli is Minister for Inclusion and the Voluntary Sector.