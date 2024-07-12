I have always been fascinated by the insights that can be gleaned from data.

The social thermometer of surveying lets us take society’s temperature on important issues - informing our thinking and helping us make the right decisions to build a better world.

Recently, our surveying team at sister company Esprimi sought to understand what Malta values most in post-secondary education.

Does our education system provide us with the tools we need to carve out the right career? And what’s missing from the educational experience?

The Central Mediterranean Business School offers students a unique work-focused learning experience at both post-secondary and tertiary level, because we believe that a better way of learning exists.

But we wanted to test this hypothesis with data.

What the survey found is eye-opening.

The survey results raise critical questions about whether our education system is truly aligned with the needs of today's employers and tomorrow’s workers.

85 per cent believe work experience is key

One of the most striking findings is the importance respondents place on work experience.

An overwhelming 85 per cent of respondents believe that relevant work experience during their studies improves their employability.

This sentiment is echoed across the board, with both those who have and have not had relevant work experience during their studies acknowledging its value.

Of those who did not have any relevant work experience, a mere six per cent felt it would not have helped at all, while a significant 60 per cent agreed it would have been beneficial.

However, despite this clear preference for work experience, the survey reveals a concerning gap: 43 per cent of students reported that their courses do not include any work experience in line with their preferred career path.

This disconnect is further underscored by the fact that only a quarter of students feel their current studies are preparing them for the world of work.

Alarmingly, one-fifth of respondents do not feel prepared at all, and half remain ambivalent.

These findings point to a significant misalignment between what students value and what educational institutions are providing.

When asked about the most important considerations for choosing a sixth form education, 65 per cent of respondents highlighted the incorporation of work experience as the most crucial factor.

Half of respondents also placed high value on courses featuring teaching staff with strong professional backgrounds in the relevant industry.

The implications of these findings are clear.

Our education system must evolve to meet the expectations of students and the needs of employers.

The integration of work experience into academic programmes should not be an afterthought; it needs to be a critical component.

Employers consistently seek graduates who not only have the necessary theoretical grounding but are also practically prepared for the demands of the workplace.

Questions need to be asked about what type of skills students need. Training in public speaking, conflict resolution, teamwork and problem solving are still not widely applied in our education system.

By failing to provide adequate work experience opportunities and work-centred teaching, we risk producing graduates who are ill-equipped for the realities of their chosen careers.

This is not new.

We’ve often heard policymakers acknowledge the importance of building a workforce that meets the needs of employers. And a shift in this direction has begun.

But attracting the type of foreign investment to the island that keeps our economy running requires a trained and skilled workforce.

Our survey results show that respondents want face time with industry professionals in their chosen fields of study.

Educational institutions must prioritise hiring staff with relevant industry experience and foster partnerships with employers.

In conclusion, our survey highlights a critical gap in the current education system.

Students clearly value work experience and view it as essential to their future employability.

It is time for a paradigm shift in how we approach education.

We must listen to the voices of students and act upon their insights.

This is what we have done at the Central Mediterranean Business School.

We have built a Sixth Form around the concept of workplace-focused learning.

The CMBS will be offering post-secondary courses in Business Management, Computer Science, and Accounting & Finance starting in October 2024 leading to undergraduate degrees awarded by the business school, Coventry University and ACCA.

CMBS has partnered with leading employers, such as EY.

Through these courses, students will gain hands-on experience through work placements, where a strong emphasis on employability and practical workplace exposure are prioritised.

This collaboration, together with tutors from industry who bring both academic and practical expertise, allows students to gain real-world insights and hands-on training from industry leaders, equipping them with the skills needed to excel in their chosen professions, thus bridging the gap between academia and the business world.

The pre-tertiary curriculum, fully recognised and certified by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority, includes the industry-leading neuro scientific tool, PRISM, designed to help students identify their behavioural and organisational strengths.

The work-based learning courses allow students to engage in hands-on training, mentorship and career focused activities, aimed at preparing them for a successful career in their chosen field. Academic and professional mentors will come together to provide a holistic support system to students.

Upon successful completion, students will be awarded a globally recognised Advanced Diploma in their chosen area of study, certified at 120 ECTS, and recognised at MQF/EQF Level 4. Students completing this programme will be equipped with the necessary foundation to pursue an undergraduate degree at CMBS in collaboration with Coventry University or ACCA, or at other European institutions of their choice.

For more information or to apply, visit CMBS or contact our admissions office at info@cmbs.edu.mt.