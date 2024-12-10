Local students have contributed to an international exhibition by highlighting the ecological significance of Chadwick Lakes.

The exhibition, an international initiative organised as part of the Global Network of Water Museums, was hosted by the Għajn Centre, a community space in the Nigret area of Rabat that aims to raise awareness about the challenges facing the water sector.

Under the guidance of renowned artist Joanne Mizzi, students created 34 artworks inspired by their educational experiences at the Chadwick Lakes trail, using visual art to express their understanding of local biodiversity and freshwater ecosystems.

Four of the artworks were selected for inclusion in the AQUAPLAY section of the WAMU-NET website. This global digital platform, supported by UNESCO, aims to raise awareness about water heritage, pollution, and sustainability by engaging children worldwide.

Four artworks will appear on an international UNESCO-supported website. Photo: DOI The exhibition was hosted by the Għajn Centre in Rabat. Photo: DOI Miriam Dalli said educating children on sustainability was one of the most impactful investments one could make. Photo: DOI

Environment minister Miriam Dalli, who attended the exhibition, said that educating children on sustainability was one of the most impactful investments that could be made.

"By introducing these concepts through creative and engaging activities, we empower students to explore vital themes like biodiversity and water conservation in ways that resonate deeply with them. These initiatives educate and inspire young people to become future ambassadors for sustainability,” Dalli said.

Amanda Zahra, professional officer at the Energy and Water Agency, highlighted the Centre’s ongoing efforts.

“The Għajn Centre welcomes students every day to learn about responsible water management and sustainability. While we work tirelessly to promote these values, events like this give us the opportunity to showcase our initiatives on an international stage. It is a proud moment for us and reflects our commitment to educating future generations,” she said.