A study carried out by a local student as part of the MSC in International Sport Coaching programme at Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) explored the intricate relationship between communication and physical performance in women's football.

Sam Bartolo, who has succesfully completed the course, here shares some insights gained from his experience and research.

Overview of the course

The MSc International Sport Coaching is a distinctive programme designed to cultivate research-informed sport coaches. Offered to students who are based in Malta through Learning Works, this course was conducted via correspondence over a two-year period, culminating in July 2024.

The programme's structure, largely delivered online, allowed for flexibility, making it ideal for part-time students like Bartolo.

The course is renowned for its emphasis on cutting-edge coaching research, drawing from the expertise of LJMU's School of Sport and Exercise Sciences, which is ranked sixth globally for sports science, according to the QS World University Rankings 2024.

This prestigious ranking underscores the school's commitment to excellence and innovation in sports education.

Personal experience and learning outcomes

Studying part-time presented Bartolo with challenges and opportunities. Balancing academic commitments with professional responsibilities required discipline and time management. However, the support from LJMU's tutors and the engaging online platform facilitated a rewarding learning experience.

The curriculum covered a broad spectrum of topics essential for modern sports coaching, including athlete learning, talent development processes, and both physical and psychological training programs.

These subjects were not only theoretical but also practical, allowing Bartolo to apply new knowledge directly to his coaching practice.

Thesis

A significant component of the MSc programme was the research project.

Titled ‘Communication in Football: An Analysis of the Effects of Playing Position on In-Match Verbal Communication and Physical Performance at Senior Team Level,’ his thesis explored the relationship between communication and physical performance in women's football.

Utilising a mixed-methods approach, the study involved senior-level female players from the Liverpool Feds Women’s Football Club. Data collection was comprehensive, employing GPS tracking for physical performance metrics and audio recordings for communication analysis.

Communication events were categorised into eight types, and their frequency was analysed in relation to player positions and game settings.

The findings revealed that 'awareness and timing' was the predominant communication type, especially among goalkeepers who also excelled in tactical communications.

Physical performance was influenced by pitch size and player count, with larger pitches and fewer players resulting in more high-speed running and sprinting.

Although the correlation between communication types and physical performance metrics was generally weak to moderate, notable exceptions included a weak positive correlation between 'negative and corrective feedback' and sprinting.

These insights highlight potential areas for targeted training to enhance both tactical and physical aspects of performance in women's football.

Acknowledgments

Bartolo says the MSc International Sport Coaching programme not only broadened his knowledge but also equipped him with the skills necessary to make a significant impact in the field of sports coaching.

His studies were made possible through the support of the Malta Sports Scholarship Scheme, financed by the government of Malta.

“This opportunity has been pivotal in my academic and professional development. I extend my deepest gratitude to the government of Malta for their support through the Malta Sports Scholarship Scheme,” Bartolo said.

“I also wish to thank Liverpool John Moores University and its dedicated faculty for their guidance and encouragement throughout my studies. Their commitment to excellence in sports education has been truly inspiring.”