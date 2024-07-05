Every Sunday, the English community of Nadur gathers at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Convent of the Franciscan Sisters to celebrate mass at 10.15am.

The convent is located at 31, Triq Madre Gemma Camilleri, Nadur, behind the parish church. The schedule for priests to celebrate mass is coordinated by Mary Meilak. The community would like to extend an invitation to all who wish to join them in the celebration of mass in Nadur every Sunday.