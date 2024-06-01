The Gozo Curia Clergy Office organises regular meetings for all the clergy who are 70 years old and over. Speakers are invited to address the priests on various topics, including how to support sick and retired priests, and how to offer them care at a time when they need it the most. The last meeting was held at Lourdes Home in Għajnsielem on May 23.

The speaker was Michael Portelli, from the Active Ageing Agency office in Gozo. Dr Portelli gave an informative talk on the services provided by his office for those in this age group. The meeting was followed by lunch at Lourdes Home.