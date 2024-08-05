In a world beset with wars, social media hatred and climate change calamities, it is so refreshing to know there is, among us, a conglomeration of voluntary organisations working tirelessly in different sectors of Maltese society. Without them, everyday challenges would be much harder for everyone.

The voluntary sector is a blessing we need to sustain and support whenever necessary. Our role as a government, though, is not only to support but also to offer help in different ways through funds, collaboration and initiatives.

The government and the voluntary sector form a very strong partnership that started some years ago and continues to grow.

In May this year, the Maltese Council for the Voluntary Sector (MCVS) relaunched its Small Initiatives Support (SIS) scheme through which substantial financial aid is made available to voluntary organisations in Malta and Gozo.

The launching of the scheme took place at the Friends of the Earth Malta (FOEM) to help with their project aimed at enhancing the skills of their employees, members and volunteers, which would make the organisation more financially sustainable.

FOEM has various environmental projects in hand and such assistance will go a long way towards helping the organisation with its costs.

The €180,000 scheme has been a source of pivotal funding and no less than 420 projects have been completed since its inception in 2011 thanks to the direct investment in voluntary organisations to the tune of €1.2 million.

It does not stop there, of course. Only last month, an MCVS Civil Society Fund scheme was relaunched, aimed at assisting Maltese and Gozitan voluntary organisations to participate at international events and gain precious practical experience in an enterprising environment.

JA Malta, for example, was able to strengthen its international dimension through an affiliation with JA Europe and the Civil Society Fund scheme.

Registered voluntary organisations, can, until August 28, apply for financial aid through this €150,000 scheme.

It is encouraging for them to be able to participate in European and international fora and to collaborate with foreign voluntary organisations, networks and confederations.

This augurs well for Maltese voluntary organisations as they exchange ideas and practices with their overseas partners.

Just over a week ago, an agreement between the University of Malta

and the Maltese Council for the Voluntary Sector paved the way for the introduction this October of a one-year ‘Undergraduate Certificate Course in Volunteering Studies’ within the Faculty for Social Well-being, thanks to an MCVS investment of €12,000.

This is yet another opportunity for volunteers and employees to refine their leadership and administrative skills and enhance the talents, values and all-round awareness of the sector they operate in.

The course will prove beneficial in our quest for a society willing and able to assume its social responsibilities while nurturing a culture of inclusivity and community services.

Through these and other MCVS schemes, we are embellishing that voluntary calling by assisting our volunteers and encouraging many others who may be interested in joining one or more of the voluntary organisations that we are fortunate enough to have in Maltese society.

Julia Farrugia Portelli is minister of inclusion, social well-being and voluntary organisations.