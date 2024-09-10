A 36-year-old man is under arrest on suspicion of drug trafficking.

The arrest was made in Triq Doublet, Marsa, after the police monitored a house following a tip-off.

The man, a Somali, was seen emerging from the house, handing packets to some people and receiving payment.

He was arrested in a nearby street, searched and found in possession of suspected cannabis and cash. A man who was with him was found in possession of cannabis which he had allegedly just bought from the suspect.

A search of the suspect's house yielded suspected cannabis and cocaine and drug-related items.

Magistrate Anthony Agius Bonniċi is holding an inquiry.

The suspect is due to be arraigned later on Tuesday.