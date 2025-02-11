A man who beat up his ex-girlfriend in his car while threatening to kill her for having seen other people has been given a two-year jail term suspended for three years.

The accused, 40, pleaded guilty to slightly injuring his victim, causing her to fear violence, threatening her and breaching the public peace when he was arraigned on Tuesday.

Inspector Christian Cauchi explained that the woman had turned up at the Birżebbuġa police station, having just escaped from her former boyfriend’s vehicle.

She told officers that her ex had turned up at her home in Żurrieq on Sunday, saying he had evidence that she was speaking to other men and that he would drive her to Buġibba to show her evidence of that.

The two had dated for two years but the relationship ended in January.

The woman said she agreed to get into his car. But instead of Buġibba, the man drove to Wied iż-Żurrieq. He then stopped the car, started calling her names and threatened to kill her, she told police.

The man then started hitting her on the head and face, causing her nosebleed. He then drove to Ħal Far and stopped to urinate, before driving on to Birżebbuġa to buy cigarettes. At that point, the woman ran out of the car and towards the police station.

A court heard that she scored 19 on a domestic violence risk assessment test, which classified her case as being in extreme danger.

Her ex-boyfriend pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him, confirming that plea when given time to reconsider by the court.

Inspector Cauchi asked the court to issue the man with a suspended sentence and restraining order, acknowledging that he had a clean criminal record.

Legal aid lawyer Yanica Barbara Sant also asked for a minimum punishment

The court, presided by Magistrate Elaine Rizzo, sentenced him to a two-year jail term suspended for three years.

Inspector Colin Sheldon also prosecuted.