Ta’ Savina church in Victoria has embarked on a project that will see the installation of a computerised system for the ringing of the belfry bells.

Church rector Mgr Joe Vella Gauci said the work has been commissioned to the Royal Eijsbouts Bell Foundry. Founded in 1872, Royal Eijsbouts of the Netherlands is the biggest bell foundry in the world. The company manufactures bells, tower clocks and astronomical clocks of any size.

Mgr Vella Gauci said the system is being installed by engineer Alex Caruana and campanologist Kenneth Cauchi.

Ta’ Savina church, known as the church of perpetual adoration, is dedicated to the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. It was first documented in 1445 and by 1479 had become a parish church for a section of the capital. It served its parishioners until the catastrophic siege of Gozo of 1551. The church, rebuilt in 1900, was consecrated on February 17, 1904.